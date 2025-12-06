Woman’s Ex-Husband Has Been Hanging Out With Her Best Friend, So She Decided To Stop Talking To Both Of Them

Imagine getting divorced because your husband cheated on you. Would you be upset if your best friend stayed in touch with him, or would you be okay with your ex and friend being friends?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she doesn’t trust her friend anymore. Yet, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for Cutting Off My Best Friend After She Talked to My Cheating Ex-Husband Behind My Back and Made Hurtful Comments? I (37F) left my husband (38M) earlier this year after discovering he was cheating on me with someone from his workplace. We were together for 12 years, married for 8, and I truly thought we were solid. Finding out he was sneaking around, lying to me for months, was the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve ever experienced. I found out over Christmas last year.

She had one request.

When I decided to leave, I asked my friends for one simple favour: please don’t maintain a relationship with him. I didn’t think it was unreasonable—he betrayed me, and I needed my friends to have my back as I tried to pick up the pieces of my life. Most of them understood, but one of my closest friends, “Sarah” (38F), completely ignored my request.

I’d be suspicious of Sarah.

Here’s the thing: Sarah and I have been best friends for over 15 years, but she’s always had a weird dynamic when it came to my relationships. She used to make comments about how she was “jealous” that I always ended up with “the good-looking guys” and would sometimes joke that she “had a connection” with my ex even before he and I got together. I used to laugh it off even though it made me feel belittled, thinking she didn’t mean anything by it, but now I’m not so sure. After the split, I started noticing Sarah acting strangely.

Sarah seems pretty friendly with OP’s ex.

She’d casually drop things into conversations that only my ex would know, like details about his new job or what he’s been up to lately. When I asked her about it, she brushed it off and said she read it on his social media. Eventually, a mutual friend told me Sarah had been texting him regularly and even meeting for coffee. When I confronted her, she admitted it but tried to downplay it, saying, “We were friends long before you and him got together.” She said, “I’m not going to throw away my connection with him just because you two didn’t work out.”

She’s right not to trust Sarah.

What hurt even more was when she added, “I don’t get why you’re so upset—he’s still a great guy, and you need to stop being so controlling.” She said I was being “too emotional” about the divorce and accused me of forcing her to pick sides. Then she told me to stop always being the victim. Here’s what really hurts: I don’t know what she’s been telling him about me. I confided in Sarah about everything—how hard it’s been to start over, how anxious I feel about my finances, and how much I’ve struggled with therapy. The thought that she might’ve shared those deeply personal things with the man who destroyed me makes me sick.

She was honest with Sarah.

I told her I couldn’t trust her anymore and I stopped speaking to her. Now she’s texting me, saying she misses our friendship and thinks I’m being unreasonable for cutting her off. So, Reddit, AITA for walking away from Sarah? Was I too harsh, or did she cross a major line here?

Sarah is the one who crossed the line. You don’t accuse someone of always being a victim when in this case she actually is a victim. Her husband cheated on her and ended their marriage. Her ex could be using Sarah to spy on her. She can’t trust her or confide in her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her friend is going to have to learn the hard way.

Cutting her out of her life is the right thing to do.

Her friend is the one who picked sides.

This woman can relate to this situation.

Her friend is not to be trusted.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.