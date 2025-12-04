Woman’s Family Treated Thanksgiving Like A Free Meal, So She Decided To Stop Playing Host Without Some Help

We all know it takes a massive amount of effort to pull off a family holiday, so it’s even harder when the workload isn’t equally shared.

One woman found herself doing all the cooking, cleaning, and prep work while her out-of-town relatives sat back and relaxed.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s wrong to finally ask them to chip in — or at least lift a finger for the cleanup.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my siblings to contribute to Thanksgiving this year? My sister and I own our family home. We bought it from our parents, and it’s where everyone gathers for holidays since it’s bigger and easier to fit us all. One sibling (and SO) lives 5 hours away, and another (and SO) flies in from the East Coast. They all stay with us to save on a hotel.

Lately she’s starting to feel like her family is taking her hospitality for granted.

Here’s the issue: for the past few years, the ones coming from out of town haven’t contributed anything to Thanksgiving. No food, cooking help, or cleaning up afterwards. They also expect breakfast, lunch, and snacks before the main meal. I do most of the cooking — SIL does the turkey and rolls, and our mom jumps in towards the end to help, but that’s it.

The rest of them, however.

Meanwhile, everyone else is chatting and hanging out. After the meal, they all move to the couch while I’m stuck on cleanup and dessert duty.

She knows she’s not innocent all of this.

I’ll admit, it is my fault for setting the precedent by doing everything myself. But they are all adults — get off your *** and help with something! I understand they are spending money to come see us, and it’s wonderful to see them, but it’s costing me a lot of money and time to host them.

The two sisters now can’t agree on the best path forward.

The sister I share the house with says we shouldn’t ask for money because they are already spending so much to see us. But she also doesn’t do anything for meals or getting the house ready for guests (she works a lot, so it falls on me to do most of it). WIBTA if I asked them to either chip in some money or help clean up afterwards?

Setting boundaries may make her the villain, but at least she’d be less exhausted.

Holidays are supposed to bring joy, not exhaustion.

Maybe next Thanksgiving, the couch crowd will finally earn their meal.

