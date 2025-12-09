Woman’s Family Wants Her And Her Husband To Sleep On An Air Mattress When They Visit For The Holidays, But They Would Rather Stay At A Hotel

Holiday visits can be fun… until sleeping arrangements become the real drama.

If you had to choose, would you pick staying at a hotel or sleeping on an air mattress at a family member’s house?

This woman and her husband were invited to stay with her in-laws for the holidays.

But the only room available for them was a cramped office with an air mattress.

She preferred to stay at a nearby hotel, but she’s wondering if she should stay with her in-laws instead.

Check out the full story and share your thoughts.

WIBTA for getting a hotel room for my spouse and I instead of sleeping on an air mattress while visiting family for the holidays? My husband and I are flying out of state to visit family for the holidays. Their one guest room will already be taken by other visiting family members. They have a very small office that they want us to stay in on an air mattress. So a small room without much space for our luggage, sleeping on an air mattress and sharing a hallway bathroom with the family members who are in the guest bedroom.

This woman was not comfortable with the sleeping situation.

My husband and I are only in our late 30s, but we are not a fan of the sleeping situation and would much prefer to stay in a nearby hotel. The family members we are visiting expressed that they would prefer us to sleep at their home on the air mattress instead so they can spend more time with us.

So she feels guilty about checking into a nearby hotel instead.

I, of course, want to spend more time with them too, and I feel guilty about it. But I would be much more comfortable in an actual bed at a hotel. WIBTA for refusing the air mattress? Or should my husband and I just suck it up and sleep on the air mattress since it’s the holidays? What would you do or what have you done in a similar situation?

