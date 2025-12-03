Woman’s Hubby Went Through Seven Years Of Job Losses And Broken Promises, So She Told Her Husband He Had Six Months To Fix His Life Or She Would Leave Him

Everyone dreams of a partnership built on love and balance, but sometimes one side ends up doing all the heavy lifting.

Her husband’s endless unemployment and erratic spending habits had drained her both emotionally and financially.

So when her husband shirked responsibility yet again, she decided enough was enough.

AITAH for giving an ultimatum to my husband We are into year seven of marriage, and his constant job losses have put us behind in life — financially and in other ways.

I am burnt out from working, not having a single vacation in over a decade, and living below my standards. I can’t afford the things I used to be able to when I was single.

Apart from not working, 80 percent of our time together he spends a lot of money on substances. We’ve discussed how we cannot afford this lifestyle and how I’m very worried about what happens if I lose my job.

I came home from work and noticed he had purchased them again — and didn’t tell me. It was only worth $20, but it set me off.

I gave him an ultimatum that if he doesn’t get his life together in six months, we are done. I asked this in other subs, and people gave me crap about how when you marry, you agree to be with that person till death.

But I cannot sustain my mental health. I am not even attracted to him because I’m resentful of him for all our problems. AITA?

She didn’t want to end things, but she knew they couldn’t continue like this.

