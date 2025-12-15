Woman’s Mother Constantly Assumed The Worst About Her Parenting, So She Finally Told Her To Back Off And Stop Questioning Her Competence

Some mothers never stop trying to parent their grown children, even when those “children” have families of their own.

For one woman, every call with her mom feels like a test of her competence.

So when her mother accused her of purposely keeping her daughter home from school, she couldn’t help but snap.

AITA for asking my mom to stop assuming? My mother is the type of person to hear my daughter cry and walk into the room asking me what I did to her.

Today we were talking on the phone, and my son (3) walked in talking to me. She asked if my daughter (6) went to school today. I said yes, of course she did.

She’s like, “Then why do I hear her?”

I could have said, “That’s not her, that’s my son,” like I normally do, but I decided to ask her to stop assuming the worst. Like, why would I just nonchalantly let my daughter stay home from school?

She’s always talking to me like I’m irresponsible. Mind you, I’m 33 with three kids, and I work from home with them and am extremely active in their lives — more than I remember her being. But she lacks accountability. If I ever bring up anything bad she ever did to me, she won’t take responsibility.

I just don’t like the way she talks to me sometimes, and she was acting like it’s my responsibility to debunk her assumptions — like I’m the problem.

She quickly got off the phone, choosing not to acknowledge that she asked a question based on an assumption. So I’m like, what the heck. AITA?

It’s one thing to check in on your grandkids, but it’s another to pester your own child.

It’s hard to have a healthy relationship when every call feels like a cross-examination.

