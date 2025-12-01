Woman’s Mother Faked An Emergency To Make Her Leave Work Early, So When The Truth Was Revealed, She Finally Walked Away From The Manipulation

Some parents have a way of turning guilt into their favorite form of communication.

Her mom’s tears had become her go-to weapon whenever she wanted attention.

But when the manipulation went too far, one daughter finally snapped — and it wasn’t pretty.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for leaving my mom at the hospital to teach her a lesson My mom constantly guilt-trips me into doing things for her. Last week, she called me during work saying she needed a ride home from the hospital after a routine test.

So when she said no, her mom pulled her signature trick.

I told her I was busy, but she started crying, so I left work early and rushed there. When I arrived, she said she didn’t actually need a ride — she just wanted company.

Finally she lost her patience.

I lost it and left her sitting there. Later, she called saying she waited two hours before getting a cab.

Her brother had some strong opinions.

My brother said I was cruel. I said I was tired of being manipulated. AITAH for walking away??

Something had to give in this situation.

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear her mother’s bad behavior has been enabled for far too long.

One way or another, her mother needs to learn boundaries.

She really needs to start acting like the adult she is.

If her brother has such strong opinions, maybe he should start picking up more of the slack.

She wasn’t heartless — she was just done being played by someone who was only looking out for herself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.