Woman’s Sister Agreed To Help Her Prepare Thanksgiving Dinner, But Now Her Sister Is Planning To Babysit Three Young Kids All Day

AITAH for asking my sister to not bring her friend’s kids to Thanksgiving dinner. So this year is set to be the first year of hosting Thanksgiving in my new home. It’s a fixer-upper and my husband and I have been working round the clock to get it ready to host. My sister agreed to help me cook, make cocktails, fill in where needed. She knew this was important to me, as much of the family hasn’t seen the house since we moved in.

Well yesterday I text her to ask if she has any tables she could bring to set food on. And she informs me she has now volunteered to watch her friends three young children thanksgiving day so her friend can go to work. She agreed to watch them from 7a.m. to 11 p.m. at night. My house is small, my dog does not like children, and I have no idea how she can watch three young kids and help me with Thanksgiving. Not to mention, three young kids at an adult dinner kind of kills the vibe.

We just spoke on the phone two days prior and she was telling me all of her plans to help, and now this… I asked her to compromise, why not tell her friend she can only watch them for a few hours that morning, and then come over and help me. She tells me I am blowing it out of proportion, and threatens to not come because “I don’t want the kids there.”

It’s not that I don’t want them there it’s that it’s impractical for them to be there. She can’t help me cook and get things ready with three kids running around my house. Now I’m worried she will tell the family I won’t let her come and no one will show up.. AITAH here?

Her sister should’ve asked if she could bring three young children to the family Thanksgiving dinner before agreeing to babysit them all day.

