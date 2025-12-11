Woman’s Son Stayed On The Freshman Football Team And Complained Nonstop About Not Being Promoted, So She Finally Reached Her Limit And Snapped At Him
Kids complain too much.
This woman has a son who remained on the freshman football team despite opportunities for promotion.
He was left frustrated and constantly complaining.
Now, the constant complaining is starting to wear on her nerves and patience.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA For Telling my son to stop complaining about everything?
I have a son in sophomore year of high school who plays football.
He ended up on the freshman team again because he missed tryouts while we were on vacation.
The season ended about a week or two ago.
This woman’s son wasn’t moved to the higher team twice.
According to him, some people got moved to a higher team during the season, and he wasn’t one of them.
Also, toward the end of the season, they moved some more people to a higher team.
And he still wasn’t one of them.
She’s getting annoyed by his constant complaints.
I understand he was disappointed, but he won’t stop complaining about it.
It is getting very annoying.
It’s not like he was very good, but he’s very good in school.
He can focus on that now.
She finally had enough and told him to stop complaining.
Last time he was telling me about it, for like the fiftieth time, I told him to stop complaining.
I also told him that he would still be playing if they actually wanted him there.
AITA?
He’s been pretty cold since.
Sometimes, you just have to let people complain.
