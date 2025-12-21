‘Would you do this to Macy’s or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon?’ – A Boutique Owner Was Harassed By A Woman Over A Prom Dress She Sold To Another Customer

Yikes…this sounds pretty ugly.

A boutique owner in Chicago named Kasia took to TikTok to tell viewers about a mom who definitely didn’t know how to stay in her own lane…

In fact, she ended up acting like a grown-up Mean Girl!

And it all started over a prom dress…

Kasia said a young woman came into her store and, even though she loved one dress in particular, she didn’t end up buying it.

A few months later, another customer bought the dress, but Kasia still had another, exact dress in her store.

And that’s when things got weird…

The mother of the first young woman asked Kasia to tell her who bought the dress, but Kasia wouldn’t tell her.

The nosey mom somehow figured out who the other girl was. It turns out she did end up buying the same dress for her daughter from another store, and after she discovered who the other girl was, she started harassing her online.

The mom, who clearly has some issues, told Kasia she wanted her to get the dress back from the other girl.

Of course, Kasia refused this request.

She asked viewers, “Would you do this to Macy’s or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon?”

Kasia continued, “Why is this suddenly my problem? You can’t do this to people. Can we all have some sense? There are so many other dresses.”

The TikTokker said she’s thinking about calling the police because the poor young girl who bought the dress from her had her car and house egged by vandals.

Kasia said, “Get real, it’s not that serious.”

This is insanity!

Take a look at the video.

This is Mean Girls: Mom Edition!

