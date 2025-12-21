December 21, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘Would you do this to Macy’s or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon?’ – A Boutique Owner Was Harassed By A Woman Over A Prom Dress She Sold To Another Customer

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@bridalinfluencerkasia

Yikes…this sounds pretty ugly.

A boutique owner in Chicago named Kasia took to TikTok to tell viewers about a mom who definitely didn’t know how to stay in her own lane…

In fact, she ended up acting like a grown-up Mean Girl!

And it all started over a prom dress…

woman talking about a prom dress

TikTok/@bridalinfluencerkasia

Kasia said a young woman came into her store and, even though she loved one dress in particular, she didn’t end up buying it.

A few months later, another customer bought the dress, but Kasia still had another, exact dress in her store.

And that’s when things got weird…

The mother of the first young woman asked Kasia to tell her who bought the dress, but Kasia wouldn’t tell her.

The nosey mom somehow figured out who the other girl was. It turns out she did end up buying the same dress for her daughter from another store, and after she discovered who the other girl was, she started harassing her online.

The mom, who clearly has some issues, told Kasia she wanted her to get the dress back from the other girl.

Of course, Kasia refused this request.

woman talking on tiktok

TikTok/@bridalinfluencerkasia

She asked viewers, “Would you do this to Macy’s or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon?”

Kasia continued, “Why is this suddenly my problem? You can’t do this to people. Can we all have some sense? There are so many other dresses.”

The TikTokker said she’s thinking about calling the police because the poor young girl who bought the dress from her had her car and house egged by vandals.

Kasia said, “Get real, it’s not that serious.”

This is insanity!

woman talking about a prom dress

TikTok/@bridalinfluencerkasia

Take a look at the video.

@bridalinfluencerkasia

Bullies have no place here. Let me explain… I apologize in advance. #nobullying #nobullyingzone🚫 #promdress #prom #storytime #dramatok #drama #kasiasbridal #dressshopping #kasiasbridalchicago

♬ original sound – BridalInfluencerKasia

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person has a prediction.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 4.48.55 PM Would you do this to Macys or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon? A Boutique Owner Was Harassed By A Woman Over A Prom Dress She Sold To Another Customer

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 4.49.03 PM Would you do this to Macys or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon? A Boutique Owner Was Harassed By A Woman Over A Prom Dress She Sold To Another Customer

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 4.49.28 PM Would you do this to Macys or Nordstrom? How about calling Amazon? A Boutique Owner Was Harassed By A Woman Over A Prom Dress She Sold To Another Customer

This is Mean Girls: Mom Edition!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter