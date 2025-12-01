Young Man Burps During Dinner While Meeting His Girlfriend’s Parents For The First Time, And The Man’s Dad Finds The Situation Hilarious

Imagine raising a boy who burps…a lot. Would you try to get him to stop burping so much and explain to him that it’s rude, or would you think that’s just the way he is and leave him alone?

In this story, two parents take opposite approaches to this burping situation with their son, but now, the boy is finding out the hard way that burping really is rude.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for laughing when my son came home from meeting his girlfriend’s parents because he chose to behave like he does at home? My son burps a lot while eating. I have tried telling him multiple times that it is rude. I’ve told him to slow down so he doesn’t swallow air with his food. I’ve told him that it is disgusting. My wife will instantly jump in to defend him. She will say that’s just the way he is and that it’s not his fault. The thing is he can control himself when I remind him. He just chooses not to.

Now, his son is finding out the hard way that burping through a meal really is inappropriate.

He just went on a date with his girlfriend last night and she tore him a new one. It was his first time meeting her parents since they live in another city. They went out to a fancy restaurant and he burped all the way through supper. He came home almost in tears from her chewing him out for behaving like a jerk in front of her family.

He couldn’t stop laughing.

I heard him telling my wife about it and I laughed. She asked what was so funny and I reminded them both that I had tried dozens if not hundreds of times to teach him table manners and he rejected them and she protected him. I said that now he is a grown man and he had to learn the hard way. They both think she overreacted and that I’m a jerk for being amused by his experience.

There is definitely humor in the situation. He’s right. His son learned the hard way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is on the dad’s side.

Another person gives the dad some advice.

Unfortunately, his son is going to have to realize that there are some things he needs to change.

Everyone agrees that his son was very rude.

It’s hard not to laugh when something’s funny.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.