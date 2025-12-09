Young Man Decided To Fund His Own College Education To Avoid His Dad’s Strict Rules, So His Dad Felt Embarrassed When He Announced This In Front Of Family

Dealing with college can be stressful, especially with parents who pressure you.

Would you prefer to pay for college yourself or let your dad pay for it but have to follow his strict rules?

This young man chose to fund his own education to avoid his dad’s strict rules and temper.

At a family gathering, he casually mentioned that he’s paying for his own education, and now his dad is upset.

AITA for “announcing” that my dad’s not paying my college tuition My aunt and uncle are paying for my cousin’s college. My dad had a college fund for me, but he had stipulations. He wanted nothing below a B for grades. He also required pre-approval for any classes I took, weekly meetings to discuss grades, and a bunch of other stuff. Which would be fine if you have a normal dad. Mine isn’t.

This young man’s dad was unreasonably strict when it came to his school performance.

My dad has a temper, and I spent 6th to 12th grade stressed out about grades and being screamed at or grounded over things that sometimes weren’t even my fault, like a teacher not updating online grading and an assignment being marked “missing” because of it. I also had my backpack and locker randomly searched by him for no reason besides “to make sure I’m not hiding anything.”

So, he decided to pay for his tuition fee himself.

I decided to pay for school myself because of: One, not being stressed over getting screamed at. And two, I didn’t feel like constantly worrying that he’d disapprove of a class or a grade and decide not to pay. Which I could totally see him doing. I’d rather be in debt than controlled for four more years.

At a family get-together, he told some family members that his dad wasn’t the one paying for his school.

I just finished my first year. Well, my family got together on the 4th, and, well, sometimes they’re nosey. They were talking about my cousin’s school, and my uncle looked at my dad and said: “Well, how much is [my name]’s school costing you?” I said, “What are you asking him for? I’m the one paying for it.”

Now, his dad is mad at him for “embarrassing” him in front of the family.

Later on, my dad was annoyed and said that it was out of line to say that and that I embarrassed him. I didn’t do it to embarrass him. I was just being honest. He doesn’t even know how much tuition is, so he was the wrong person to ask. AITA?

All he did was tell the truth.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He should be embarrassed, says this person.

Here’s a sweet remark from this person.

This perosn makes a valid point.

Yes, indeed.

Why would you be embarrassed by something that’s true?

