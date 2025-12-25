Young Man Didn’t Want To Go With His Family To Get Their Christmas Tree, So He Got Blamed For “Ruining” The Entire Family Experience

Family holiday plans don’t always go as smoothly as they should.

This family was planning to get their Christmas tree at a location that’s an hour’s drive away.

This young man, however, didn’t want to join them, so he made an excuse that he wasn’t feeling well.

Not long after, he was blamed for “ruining” their family Christmas experience.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for “ruining a nice family Christmas experience” by not getting a Christmas tree because I was exhausted? I (17M) have 3 brothers, 21, 16, and 17. My family planned to get a Christmas tree tomorrow an hour away. I was surprised when this morning my father told me we would be getting it today. I wasn’t prepared or in the mood to go and needed to relax for a while.

I told my father I wasn’t feeling great with a bad stomach. I mentioned I was exhausted from the previous long night in the city. He insisted I went. An hour later, when the whole family was in the car, my mother called me. She asked if I was going or not, and I told her no. She told me it was fine.

Then five minutes later, they came back into the house screaming at each other. I then got a text from my mother saying: “Thanks for ruining a nice family Christmas experience. Hope you are happy.” This was backed up by my father taking my driving privileges until the end of the year.

He screamed for an hour. Apparently, my brothers were complaining that if I wasn’t going, why should they. Sorry for the rambling. AITA, and did I ruin the experience?

Nothing says “holiday cheer” like getting yelled at before the tree arrives.

