Young Man Told His Dad To Stop Using His Electric Trimmer, But His Dad Got Mad At And Called Him “Ungrateful”

AITAH for telling my dad not to use my electric trimmer? I (19M) have my own trimmer because my beard grows really fast. And I need to shave regularly to keep it neat. My dad doesn’t grow his beard as quickly as I do. But he still likes to use my trimmer from time to time.

This young man initially didn’t mind that his dad was using his trimmer.

At first, I didn’t really mind since he also has his own trimmer. But recently, I went to shave and couldn’t find mine anywhere. I looked all over the house and even asked him if he’d seen it. He said he didn’t know where it was, even though he was the last one to use it.

He decided to use his dad’s trimmer, and he got mad.

Since I couldn’t find mine, I decided to just use his trimmer. Halfway through shaving, he walked in, saw me using it, and completely lost it. He started yelling and swearing at me so much that my grandmother had to step in and calm him down. I honestly didn’t understand why he was so angry. Especially since he’s been using my trimmer for months now.

He told his dad he doesn’t want anyone touching his stuff anymore.

A few days later, I caught him using my trimmer again. This time, I told him not to use it anymore because I don’t like anyone touching my stuff. Especially something that I use on my face. He also never cleans the trimmer after using it, which always made me disgusted.

His dad got mad and called him ungrateful.

He got angry again. He called me an “ungrateful bastard.” And said he’d never use my things again. Now, I’m wondering, AITA for telling my dad not to use my electric trimmer?

Respect goes both ways, even between parents and children.

