Young Type 1 Diabetic Woman Regrets Traumatizing Classmates And Staff With Her Critical Crisis Via Group Chat Instead Of Calling An Ambulance

Type 1 diabetes is no joke, but even people who’ve had it for years can’t necessarily always keep their condition stable.

See why the person in this story feels bad about how she handled the onset of a dangerous complication.

AITA for calling a school group chat instead of an ambulance? I’ve been a type 1 diabetic since 10 y/o (currently 26) and I was diagnosed as autistic in 2024. I started studying in 2025, the institution and the head of career were aware of both medical diagnoses. English isn’t my first language. On 24/11, I went to practical classes without much issue aside from a high glycemia of 260 mg/dl, which I managed with insulin and drinking water until it went down to 198 mg/dl.

But this day, her condition was not good.

The head of the career and my teacher at the moment insisted I go to the E.R., as I was very pale and with a headache. I insisted I was fine (I didn’t feel other symptoms, and I admit I was stubborn about not missing classes,) but eventually, I agreed and left for home to change my uniform. After I arrived and changed to normal attire, I started having heavy nausea and severe pain in my legs, which came to a point where I couldn’t breathe because my stomach acid burned my esophagus. I only thought of calling a friend who told me “Call me if you need anything,” but this friend had her phone off, so I only thought of calling the group chat we shared in case she was around. I was really dizzy and two other classmates were trying to listen to me, but I could only mutter “Help please” and “Hospital” and my friend’s name, as she has a car.

It turned out refusing an ambulance was a mistake.

Eventually, that friend and another classmate managed to take me to the E.R., where they told me it wasn’t a full-on DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis), but there were some ketones making trouble. An IV and meds later and I was discharged home. My mother went to deliver my certificate, and she and I got scolded by the head of the career. This is what she told her: 1) It would have been problematic if I were to pass in my classmates’ arms, as it would be detrimental for their future careers. 2) I should have been smarter and called an ambulance instead of interrupting my classmates, instead of traumatizing them with my mess. 3) The incident must have been my fault since I’m a diabetic and I’m rarely seen eating or eating ”bad stuff.”

Now she’s preparing for the fallout.

I debate this last argument bc I don’t have the economic means to be “Eating bad stuff.” I follow the meals I bring from home over very stretched schedules (I eat very little), and the only time she saw me eat something bad was a few chips on a Ziploc bag I brought to share with my classmates. I feel ashamed and don’t know what face I’ll show up to class on Monday. AITA here? What should I do now, or how else do I apologize?

