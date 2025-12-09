Young Woman Admitted Herself To A Mental Hospital For Help With Her Depression, But Her Stepmother Blamed Her For Leaving The House A Mess

Someone suffering from a mental health condition should be listened to and not scolded.

The young woman in this story sought help and went to a mental hospital after struggling with a severe depressive episode.

When she returned home, instead of compassion, she was met with anger and blame.

Now, she’s wondering if she really did mess up.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for admitting myself into a mental hospital w/o asking I (21F) just came home from a week-long stay at a mental hospital. I’m bipolar and was unmedicated up until this point. For a few months, I have been battling a really deep depressive episode. I was finally at the point where I was “considering.” So I said bye to my dad (42) and stepmom (40) and had a friend take me to the ER.

This woman came home to a messy house.

When I got home yesterday, the house was a mess (three teenage boys running around). I was told by my stepmom that it was my fault because I left without warning, and they both have super busy schedules. I’m unemployed, and my rent was chores. Well, I tried to explain that I didn’t want to risk getting worse.

Both her dad and stepmother dismissed her concerns.

She told me to grow up and that if I was really “considering,” I would have just done it without getting help and that it clearly wasn’t bad enough that I had to leave immediately. When I try to talk to my dad about it, he just shuts me up because he doesn’t do “family drama.” He said that she owns the house, and it was kinda rude for me to just leave.

Now, she’s feeling guilty for going to the mental hospital without telling them.

I guess I’m just wondering if she’s right and if I should have just waited until their schedules cleared up so they would have time to take care of the house. I’m feeling really guilty.

It’s pretty easy to see why she struggles with her mental health. Her family sounds heartless.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Nobody should feel guilty about choosing to heal.

