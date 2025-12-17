Young Woman Goes By Her Full Name, But Her Aunt Always Calls Her By A Nickname She Hates

Respect is such a basic concept if you think about it.

AITA For Calling My Aunt the Wrong Name My aunt and I do not get along. She hates me for my politics and love of animals. I can’t stand her for stealing from me multiple times. It’s a long story. One of the biggest issues between us is the fact that she won’t use my name.

When I was little, like until age four, everyone called me a shortened version of my name (think Sam instead of Samantha). When I went to school I told my teacher and classmates I wanted to be called my full name. Everyone then started calling me by my real name. Other than my aunt. To this day she still calls me the nickname even though my parents and I have told her I don’t like it for years now.

Lately I’ve had enough of it. Whenever she calls me the wrong name I have started doing the same to her. It enrages her but so far she hasn’t gotten the point. My cousin thinks I’m a jerk for causing issues and she’s probably right but I just want to be called my own name. So am I in the wrong here?

