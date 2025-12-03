Young Woman Has Halloween Plans With Her Friends, But Her Parents Demanded The She Attend Her Cousin’s Birthday That Also Falls On Halloween

Balancing family obligations and personal commitments can be tricky.

This young woman has a cousin whose birthday always falls on Halloween.

Her dad demanded she attend the birthday instead of her Halloween party with friends.

So now, she feels guilty for choosing one over the other.

Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for going to a Halloween party? Every year, my cousin’s birthday falls on Halloween. Every year, my mom drives two hours to go see her. Every year, she goes up on Halloween.

This young woman had never personally gone to her cousin’s birthday,

I (18F) have never personally gone. I would be fine going up some other day. October 30th or November 1st, that’s fine with me. But October 31st is the one night a year that I always have plans, and I feel I’ve made this well known. I tell my mom every year that I’d love to go, but not on Halloween.

Her dad demanded that she go to her cousin’s birthday celebration this year.

Anyways, this year I’m going to a friend’s party. It’s just a couple of people, but my dad sat me down this morning and told me I have to go to my cousin’s birthday. I told him I had made plans and that I wanted to stay here. And he just said, “You’re going.”

Now, she’s conflicted because she has another party to attend.

Honestly, I feel a bit guilty that I’m not going to my cousin’s birthday. I feel it every year. But I’m always really busy on Halloween. AITA?

