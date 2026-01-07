28-Year-Old Woman Finally Finds Joy After Getting All Her Teeth Removed, And Now She’s Ready For Dentures And Thrilled To Be Pain-Free

Dental issues are very difficult.

I’m 28 years old and as of yesterday, I have no teeth. I’ve had bad teeth my entire life. I was adopted and raised by older people who had already had their teeth removed so dental hygiene wasn’t something that crossed their minds. They also were not very well educated on how important dental health was considering the way they grew up.

I do not blame them for it. They didn’t know much better. All of my teeth were either broken, decaying, or both. I was very self conscious about my smile and I never wanted to talk to anybody. I also never had the funds to afford much dental work so for years, I have been suffering. I couldn’t eat properly, I had nights where I couldn’t sleep because if tooth pain, and I was just all around miserable. I had constant toothaches and abscesses. It was hell. As my dentist was pulling my teeth yesterday, she told me almost every single tooth I had was abscessed. Every one was infected.

She told me she was sorry because I had to be in pain. She said I was one tough woman because most people she knows with even one abscess is in excruciating pain and I was walking around like nothing was wrong with more than 15 abscesses. I told her it was an every day thing for me so, it was really all I knew. I didn’t know a life without mouth pain. It’s the day after, my gums are very swollen, they’re sore, talking and eating is really weird, but I am so happy for it.

I’m happy to have the soreness and the forced soft food diet and the strange sensation of closing my jaw more than it should because I know this is the beginning of a better, happier, healthier me. I get my dentures on a few months and that’ll be a new adventure in itself. I’m just so happy. I hate sounding like I’m bragging so I can’t really talk about this with anyone I know. I just wanted to share my happiness with someone. Thanks for listening ❤️

