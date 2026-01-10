A Brother’s Older Sister Wants Some Of His Inheritance Money, But He’s Following His Dad’s Strict Orders And Will Only Buy Her Things She Wants

We all have people in our lives who are totally irresponsible with money.

AITA If I don’t give my sister any of my inheritance? “My (21m) father (55) recently passed away from a sickness. Before his passing, he earned a LOT of money through crypto and stuff. He got in really early and amassed a large net worth. We grew up poor until I was about 10 before he started making lots of money.

Before he passed away he changed his will and left 20% to my mother and 80% to me. He left my sister(24f) nothing. He had originally intended to leave her 40%, me 40% and my mom 20%, but he cut my sister out as over the years she has been conned out of money from multiple different men in her life.

When my sister and I turned 21, my father gave us $1m for our 21st birthdays. My sister got scammed out of roughly $600k of this money from 3 different boyfriends in the 3 years since. Because of this my father said she wasn’t getting anything, and we all said fair enough. But we didn’t think he’d leave her literally nothing. My sister does still has over $150k from her birthday though.

My father told me before he passed away to get my sister anything she wants, but don’t give her a dollar. That’s what I intend to do. My mother is also agreed to this. My aunts and grandma think we should give her something, though. My sister and I were really close and recently asked me for some money. I told her that anything she needs I’ll buy her but I’m not giving her any money at all. She’s furious at me and says I’m her little brother, not her dad and that I’m being selfish. She hasn’t spoke to me since. AITA?”

