January 20, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Cat Gave Birth To Four Kittens And Worked Hard To Save The Life Of One That She Noticed Was Struggling

by Matthew Gilligan

cat with her kittens

TikTok/@laurenjohnston__

A mother’s love knows no bounds…even in the animal kingdom.

A TikTokker named Lauren posted a video and showed viewers what happened after her cat gave birth to kittens and things didn’t go the way they planned right off the bat.

cat with her babies

TikTok/@laurenjohnston__

In the text overlay, Lauren wrote, “Missy gave birth to four kittens all together, this one was found under the bed cold stiff and barely alive (behind the drawer she had the first two in) four hours later.”

She continued, “Missy cleaned her on a hot water bottle, she wasn’t latching on to Missy and wasn’t feeding at all.”

cat with her kittens

TikTok/@laurenjohnston__

Lauren then wrote, “After hours of trying to help it latch and give it milk out a bottle, the little one managed to figure it all out itself. My little warrior girl. Four healthy babies.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “She saved her baby’s life.”

cat with her kittens

TikTok/@laurenjohnston__

Check out the video.

@laurenjohnston__

She saved her baby’s life ❤️ #fyy #kittensoftiktok

♬ Snowy Morning – FREDERIC BOUCHAL

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.52.40 AM A Cat Gave Birth To Four Kittens And Worked Hard To Save The Life Of One That She Noticed Was Struggling

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.53.03 AM A Cat Gave Birth To Four Kittens And Worked Hard To Save The Life Of One That She Noticed Was Struggling

And another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 11.53.13 AM A Cat Gave Birth To Four Kittens And Worked Hard To Save The Life Of One That She Noticed Was Struggling

What a beautiful and heartwarming video!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter