A Cat Gave Birth To Four Kittens And Worked Hard To Save The Life Of One That She Noticed Was Struggling

A mother’s love knows no bounds…even in the animal kingdom.

A TikTokker named Lauren posted a video and showed viewers what happened after her cat gave birth to kittens and things didn’t go the way they planned right off the bat.

In the text overlay, Lauren wrote, “Missy gave birth to four kittens all together, this one was found under the bed cold stiff and barely alive (behind the drawer she had the first two in) four hours later.”

She continued, “Missy cleaned her on a hot water bottle, she wasn’t latching on to Missy and wasn’t feeding at all.”

Lauren then wrote, “After hours of trying to help it latch and give it milk out a bottle, the little one managed to figure it all out itself. My little warrior girl. Four healthy babies.”

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “She saved her baby’s life.”

Check out the video.

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And another individual spoke up.

What a beautiful and heartwarming video!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!