A Cat Wouldn’t Stop Crying After Her Family Moved, Until She Finally Realized She Was In Her New Home

A lot of cats don’t like it when their daily routines are disrupted, and when a person or a family moves, sometimes their kitties have a hard time adjusting to their new surroundings.

A woman posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers how it took her cat Sauvi a little while to get accustomed to her new home.

In the text overlay of the first video, she wrote, “We just moved and she won’t stop wandering the house and crying. She’s been doing this the last 24 hours.”

She wrote in the caption, “She’s thinks we are both lost. She’s so upset. How can I help her?”

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “She’s feeling more brave today and wants to explore. But she’s also still distraught and being dramatic.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Update on Sauvi. Day 2 of the move, and she’s getting more brave. But she’s still salty and making us feel really bad! ”

But everything worked out in the end!

In another viral video, the TikTokker showed viewers that her cat was adjusting well and she wrote, She’s back to her normal sassy self! We still have a lot of unpacking to do, don’t judge our messy house.”

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

