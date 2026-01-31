A Daughter Inherited Money From Her Grandparents, And She Refuses To Share Any Of It With Her Father And His New Wife

Families with separated and divorced parents can lead to some drama later on in life when their kids get older. People hold resentments against others, and the whole situation can sometimes spiral out of control.

In this story, a woman is being pressured to give some of her inheritance money to her father’s new wife, but she’s not having it.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not giving any of my grandparents inheritance to my father’s wife? “My father married Amy (29F) this past summer. I (27F) have no relationship with her. I do my best to avoid any family events that she is attending. My grandparents and my father never had a great relationship. They told me that I would be receiving most of their inheritance and camp. My grandfather passed away two years ago from a heart attack. I graduated from college and took care of my grandmother. She passed away in May from cancer. I kept the camp the same as they had left it and currently have my girlfriend (28F) living with me. I used some of the inheritance money on debt and student loans.

She has some plans in the works.

I still have some left over and am thinking about taking my girlfriend on a trip to visit her family. She is from Australia and hasn’t been able to see her family since she moved here. My father spent the money he received on Amy. They announced last month that Amy was pregnant and were struggling to afford stuff for the baby. My father does work and Amy does not.

Now Dad needs some cash.

My father reached out to me a few days ago regarding the money asking if I was willing to give some money to Amy as she needed some money to purchase baby clothes and other necessaries. I responded back to my father to let him know that the money I received was mine and had no interest in giving Amy anything. My mother is aware and fully supports my decision on not helping my father and Amy. He hasn’t spoken to me since reaching out and Amy is spreading lies to parts of the family.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

There’s so much drama going on in this family, it almost sounds like a reality TV show!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.