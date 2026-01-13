A DoorDash Worker Said The Company Is Treating Tips Like Wages For Drivers. – ‘The more that the customer pays, the less they’re gonna give you.’

This certainly sounds pretty sketchy!

A DoorDash driver named Dave posted a video on TikTok and he made quite an accusation: he claims that the company steals tip money from its drivers.

Dave told viewers, “So I have not personally ordered from DoorDash before. I was very curious to take a look around to see what it said about the driver tips. Clearly here it says 100% goes to the driver, so, no problem there.”

He continued, “So how do they take our tips? They gotta come up with another way to do it. Here’s how.”

Dave showed viewers a screenshot of a conversation he had with the DoorDash driver delivering his order, named Nelson.

Dave told Nelson how much he was going to give him as a tip for delivering his order and he wanted to know if that’s how much he actually received.

He explained, “First, I needed to recruit my driver. Make sure he was on board with checking the numbers after the delivery was completed. Seems like he’s ready to go he’s on board and it seems like he was curious to know what was going on, too. We’re gonna test out our theory.”

Nelson told Dave, “When a customer pays well through the app, they give less for the trip.”

Nelson added, “So you don’t know what they’re giving you and what the tip is until the end that you could see.”

Dave showed viewers another screenshot and said, “Now, here’s where DoorDash gets cute. Over here, you can see the $4.50 tip was included. So that’s fine, it wasn’t touched. But here’s what they do. When this is higher, the customer tip this base pay is gonna be lower. They’re not gonna give you the same pay that they would have initially given you if there was no tip.”

He continued, “So this is the game they play. The more that the customer pays, the less they’re gonna give you. A tip is supposed to be additional. So what DoorDash is doing is they’re using your tip as your wages, also. So something is just not working out here. And that is exactly how they steal tips. They’re not stealing from the tip section, no but they are taking it out of your wage bag.”

The clip showed Nelson again and the delivery driver said, “That’s how they beat us, and it adds up for them. That’s how they win, man.”

In the video’s caption, Dave wrote, “Just a little investigation of DoorDash from a customer perspective. DoorDash will let you keep 100% of your tip, but if it’s a good one they will lower the base pay! Taking what is supposed to be additional and using it as your “wage” or “base” pay. They are winning for sure! Shout out to my guy Nelson, he was amazing!”

Let’s take a look at the video.

This sounds like a pretty shady business practice…

