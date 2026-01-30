January 30, 2026 at 2:22 am

A Family Played A Christmas Guessing Game After Thanksgiving, But One Sibling Got Upset When His Word Was Guessed Almost Immediately

by Diana Whelan

christmas decorations and ornaments on a tree

Pexels/Reddit

This family kicked off the holiday season with a lighthearted guessing game involving Christmas-themed words taped to foreheads.

Most of the fun came from asking yes-or-no questions and slowly narrowing down the answer. One brother, known for loving obscure Christmas lore, added a particularly niche entry to the hat.

What he didn’t expect was how quickly it would be figured out.

AITA for Guessing my Brother’s Christmas Word?

I will try to make this as short as possible.

After Thanksgiving, my extended family played a game where we all wrote christmas-related words, put them in a hat, picked them out randomly, then taped them to our forehead, where we asked yes or no questions to figure out what our thing was.

For reference, I put down “The Nice List”, and my uncle got it.

Fun!

When I put a word on my head, my cousin said he didn’t know what it even was.

So I told my brother, “I think I have your word.”

He loves obscure Christmas lore, and it made sense he would use it for this game.

So I asked, “Am I an object you can hold in your hands?”

People said no with my uncle also saying “I don’t know what that is.”

So I was certain of the answer. “Am I the Krampus?”

Ha! Obscure is right.

I won right as the game started; I was the second person to ask a question.

My brother got upset that I ruined the fun of putting the Krampus as a word in the hat.

What do you think?

Her mother-in-law believes being a parent means full access to everything her daughter says, regardless of context. Meanwhile, she sees trust as essential—especially for a teen who already feels unheard—and worries that betraying it would shut Riley down completely.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether protecting a teenager’s confidence makes her irresponsible…or simply a safe adult in Riley’s corner.

This person says NTA, though age might have something to do with it.

Screenshot 2026 01 03 at 9.03.02 PM e1767492302594 A Family Played A Christmas Guessing Game After Thanksgiving, But One Sibling Got Upset When His Word Was Guessed Almost Immediately

This person says NTA, though this is silly.

Screenshot 2026 01 03 at 9.03.08 PM e1767492308177 A Family Played A Christmas Guessing Game After Thanksgiving, But One Sibling Got Upset When His Word Was Guessed Almost Immediately

And this person has a similar story.

Screenshot 2026 01 03 at 9.03.15 PM e1767492315131 A Family Played A Christmas Guessing Game After Thanksgiving, But One Sibling Got Upset When His Word Was Guessed Almost Immediately

If you bring Krampus to a guessing game, you can’t be mad when someone knows their Christmas demons.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter