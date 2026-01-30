A Family Played A Christmas Guessing Game After Thanksgiving, But One Sibling Got Upset When His Word Was Guessed Almost Immediately

This family kicked off the holiday season with a lighthearted guessing game involving Christmas-themed words taped to foreheads.

Most of the fun came from asking yes-or-no questions and slowly narrowing down the answer. One brother, known for loving obscure Christmas lore, added a particularly niche entry to the hat.

What he didn’t expect was how quickly it would be figured out.

AITA for Guessing my Brother’s Christmas Word? I will try to make this as short as possible. After Thanksgiving, my extended family played a game where we all wrote christmas-related words, put them in a hat, picked them out randomly, then taped them to our forehead, where we asked yes or no questions to figure out what our thing was. For reference, I put down “The Nice List”, and my uncle got it.

Fun!

When I put a word on my head, my cousin said he didn’t know what it even was. So I told my brother, “I think I have your word.” He loves obscure Christmas lore, and it made sense he would use it for this game. So I asked, “Am I an object you can hold in your hands?” People said no with my uncle also saying “I don’t know what that is.” So I was certain of the answer. “Am I the Krampus?”

Ha! Obscure is right.

I won right as the game started; I was the second person to ask a question. My brother got upset that I ruined the fun of putting the Krampus as a word in the hat. What do you think?

If you bring Krampus to a guessing game, you can’t be mad when someone knows their Christmas demons.

