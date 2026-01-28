A Father Supported His Teen Daughter’s Decision to Go Vegan, But Refused to Stop Cooking Bacon in His Own Kitchen When She Called the House “Contaminated”

This dad fully embraced his teenage daughter’s decision to go vegan, adjusting meals, budgets, and cooking habits to support her choice.

He even bought her dedicated cookware so she’d feel comfortable preparing her own food.

But what started as dietary accommodation slowly turned into demands about shared spaces, appliances, and what could exist in the fridge.

When bacon became the final line in the sand, the household found itself in a full-blown food standoff.

WIBTA for refusing to stop cooking bacon in my kitchen due to my teenage daughters vegan lifestyle? Dad here, old fart, loves his daughter to pieces but I’m struggling to see eye to eye with my teenager and wife on this one. We’ve always been a meat eating family, we live in the rural Midwest and bacon for breakfast is pretty much a given. This year my 14 y/o daughter decided to go vegan, and I jumped onto her support team with enthusiasm. We learned how to substitute ingredients, cook new things, try new things, I adjusted our budget to include more expensive vegan substitutes for her, etc.

How lovely.

None of this has been a problem for me until recently. She saw me cook bacon in a pan, and then I rinsed it out to load in the dishwasher. She exploded in anger (teen years, I’m not too fussed about the anger explosion, I know she doesn’t mean it) and said that that was HER pan for vegan food. I was completely floored and said, kiddo this here is a family pan, older than you, it’s not YOUR pan.

You tell her.

She asked me to purchase her a pan that she can solely use for vegan food. I didn’t want her to feel weird about food, so I said sure, and ordered her a few colored ones that are only for her. The reason they’re colored is so it helps me remember that I’m not to touch them unless I’m cooking vegan. That wasn’t good enough.

No?!

Now apparently the dishwasher is ‘contaminated’ with animal product, and the fridge has ‘bacon grease fingers’ on it (because I eat bacon and then touch the fridge) and she’s asked me and her mom to completely stop eating meat at home. I don’t mean I literally touch the fridge with greasy bacon hands, because I wash my hands, but it’s clearly enough that it upsets my daughter. Frankly I’m on team hell no, her mom is much more amenable and strongly wants me to consider taking our daughter up on the request.

Wow.

My wife’s reasoning is that both our parents live close so we can eat meat products there, and that she doesn’t want our daughter to feel uncomfortable in the kitchen. My daughter says she is fine with cheese and butter in the fridge, but it’s specifically meat products that make her feel sick. Now I’m sorry for her, but I feel like she just needs to adapt and live side by side, because I’m not going to stop eating bacon in my own house.

With his wife urging compromise and his daughter insisting coexistence isn’t enough, he’s questioning where support ends and overreach begins.

He’s turning to Reddit to ask whether refusing to give up bacon makes him unsupportive, or simply unwilling to erase his own lifestyle.

This person says the daughter is being unreasonable.

This person says this could go even deeper than you think (but still NTA).

And this person says she’s gone far enough.

Supporting your kid’s values doesn’t mean surrendering your stove, your fridge, and your breakfast.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.