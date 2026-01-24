A Friend Group Planned A Post-College Trip With A No-Partners Rule, But One Announced Her Boyfriend Was Coming, And Things Got Tense

This group of friends had spent years talking about a post-college trip to celebrate finishing school and finally having stable jobs.

From the start, they all agreed on one rule: the trip would be just the five of them—no partners.

Everything was fine until one friend suddenly announced her boyfriend would be joining, citing a personal “rule” they have about traveling together.

That’s when one friend said no…and the entire dynamic shifted.

AITA for saying no to my friend when she wanted her boyfriend on our trip? I have a friend group with four other friends. We’re all in or 20s. The issue is with Sarah. We’ve always talked about traveling somewhere when we all end college and get stable jobs. So our plan is to go to a specific country in spring. Since the beginning we said that the trip should only be between us five, no partners. This is something we’ve all agreed on and all seemed fine with it. Until now.

Oh boy.

Sarah said last week that her boyfriend will join us. Her reasoning is that they both have made a rule among each other that they can’t travel without the other. I said no since we all have agreed that it would only be us five. She didn’t like that and said that I should have understood that he would join us since we known about this rule. But I just thought that they made an exception this time since the trip is to celebrate our studies?

Yeah, how about no?

Well I said no again and pointed out that he will not be going with us. She has since then been threatening to not join the trip which led to my other friends to take a step back and say it’s okay if he comes. But the thing I don’t want him there, he’s mean and grumpy.

Well that’s not fun.

But yeah, Sarah isn’t talking to me anymore and I wonder if I’m TA for standing my ground. I would really like for her to come, but not her boyfriend. So, AITA for saying no when Sarah said that her boyfriend will join our friend trip?

So she’s turning to Reddit to decide whether holding the line on a long-standing agreement makes her the problem…or the only one respecting the plan.

Most people vote NTA…

That Sarah is very much in the wrong.

And this person puts it all into perspective.

Nothing tests a friendship faster than someone rewriting the rules after packing has already started.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.