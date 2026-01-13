A Gen Z’er Became President Of Her Homeowners Association, And Now She’s Spilling The Tea About That Went Down At A Meeting

Homeowners associations (HOAs) are not for the weak, people!

These neighborhood organizations are filled with intrigue, backstabbing, and jealousy.

A Gen Z woman named Ashley ran for HOA President, she won, and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about all the drama going down in her area.

Ashley told viewers, “It’s been a while since I’ve given an update on what it’s like to be on my HOA board. If you’re new here, back in December I ran for my HOA board as a joke, and I somehow won. Anyway, so the newest update is the other day we were having an HOA meeting.”

She continued, “So, during the meeting, one of the other board members, her name is Ann. She started just talking down to somebody who was asking about handicapped parking.”

Ashley said there is no handicapped parking in her building and she thinks it’s a big problem.

She said, “As this sweet old lady is asking where her husband can park, Anne immediately stands up, and is like, listen, we as a board are working on a lot of things, okay? You’re not the only person who has a question.”

Ashley continued, “And she’s being nasty so I look over at Anne and I was like, Anne, you’re talking down to people and it’s not very kind and it’s not very professional. You should choose some better words. That’s all I said, right?”

Ashley told viewers, “Ever since Thursday, when the meeting was, people have been coming up to me thinking I’m some sort of superhero. They’re like the way you stood up to that woman. I’m like, listen. If I see anyone being mean or speaking rudely to another person, I’m gonna pop off.”

She added, “I get very uncomfortable about getting rude with people. Anne also has a problem with the service animals in our building. She doesn’t think that service animals should have any more access to the building than pets.”

The TikTokker then said, “She started talking about how she just can’t stand going through the lobby, because she has to bring a lint roller wherever she goes. Because dog hair just gets all over her. So, yeah. That’s what it’s like being a Gen Z board member. Apparently, I’m a superhero, though.”

Those HOAs are weird and wild places!

