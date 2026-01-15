A Good Samaritan Helped An Old Man With A Canoe, But Was Mistaken For A Park Ranger By Two Rude Hikers

Here we go again…

It’s another story from Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page!

And this one is a doozy, folks!

Read on and find out what went down!

Lady asks me to move cars so she can park. “I was helping an elderly fella unload his canoe into the water off his car because it was heavy and he didn’t want to hurt himself or his car doing it alone. One particular day I was wearing a green button up and cargo shorts (which admittedly are very stereo typical forest ranger looking attire) as I had finished helping out the elderly fella (we’ll call him Eg). I went over to the bathrooms located pretty far away. Now, the place was PACKED full of people and cars, and this family was driving around in circles trying to park. As I’m walking to the abyssal depth that is a forest bathroom (the toilets that just have a massive hole to dump in) the woman from the car I’d saw earlier started grumpily walking to me. Then she just stopped right next to me with a livid look on her face.

RL will be Rude Lady. RM will be Rude Man. And me will be Me

This was gonna be interesting…

Me: uhh, did you need something? RL: YES, I need you to move some of these cars right now! My family has been driving around looking for a parking spot for hours! Me: uhhh…what? (I just stood there trying to process what she’d just said, she was talking real fast.) RL: you heard me! Snap to it! (She double snapped her finger at me for real.)

Ohhh…

(Finally I process what she said) Me: Lady I can’t do that. RL:why not!? I swear you kids are so disrespectful. Me: 1; I don’t work here. 2; I don’t think anyone could do that legally. RL: I don’t care, I saw the tow truck up the road and I want you to move these vehicles right now! Me: Lady I just told you I don’t work here. (At this point a couple people started to tune into the conversation, one dude even started filming.)

This lady wasn’t getting it…

RL: I know you work here! Your wearing the outfit!move these cars NOW!! I was starting to get angry at this lady, I just wanted to go to the bathroom and go on a calm trip on the lake with eg. Me: listen ma’am” I don’t even know how to drive, let alone tow something. At this point her husband finally got a parking spot and came over to see what was up. RM: what’s going on here? Before I could even open my mouth the Rude Lady cuts in first. RL: this jerk refused to help us park! He’s very disrespectful!

Now her husband was in on the action.

RM: listen punk,(yes he actually said that.) You’d better apologize right now, it’s your job to help us. Pretty sure it’s only a forest workers job to do upkeep around public areas and stuff like that so no it wasn’t. Me: I don’t work here dude. RM: Bull, you’re wearing the uniform. RL: liar! Me: I’m not apologizing, your wife came up to ME, asking me to do things I can’t. RM and RL are astonished by my outburst and just stand in shock. Eg comes over after hearing all the racket. Eg: Op (me) you okay over here? I need help with the ice chests. Me: yeah I’ll be right over, sorry.

These people were really something else!

RL: so your gonna help him and not us? How rude are you? Eg: what? What’s going on? Me: they think I work here and wanted me to tow cars away so they could park. Eg just looks perplexed by this and stares at the couple. Eg: he doesn’t work hear, he works for me, now can he please come help me? This finally spins the cogs in their heads enough for them to space out, in which time I take my leave.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

These folks don’t sound too bright!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.