A Grocery Store Customer Ignored An Employee, So They Used Sign Language Because They Thought He Was Deaf

AITA For Assuming A Customer Was Deaf? “I work at a grocery store. I do not know sign language. I know how to say “thank you,” “have a nice day,” and most importantly “I don’t know sign language.” I’m doing my best to learn at the moment but in the meantime I don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings if they come in excited to talk and I can only make a basic minimal sentence. I want to know what they’re saying and give them the best experience. What little phrases I know are in my back pocket for the couple of users in town. If all else fails and the stars align we do have a gal who is fluent in sign language in the store. But I don’t always work with her. Some customers are strange and refuse to talk for some reason. I can be quiet but when come time to nut up or shut up I can very much be heard if need be.

One customer came up and refused the entirety of the time to speak. He was maybe in his 40s. He chucks some of his food onto my belt. I did my how do you dos, I asked if he needed a bag, he responded to none of these. He just started pulling out his 5s and a 10 and threw that onto the table. I filled a bag regardless hence a moderate amount of items and no response from him. He made no motions, nothing, I used my bellowed voice once or twice, nothing. His total was $14.27 and he gave me a $20. Lots and lots of nothing.

We made eye contact before he left and I made a sign for “thank you, have a nice day.” He puffed up and started yelling at me how rude I was assuming he was deaf, I tried to explain that I didn’t know because he wasn’t responding and he left angry as hell. My superiors weren’t mad, but I had another customer chastise me for assuming the man was deaf so… AITA For Assuming a Customer Was Deaf?”

