A Hardware Store Customer Was Told He Could Only Use One Coupon Per Day, So He Decided To Use One Every Day Of The Week

Coupons from different businesses can be tricky and pretty confusing, no doubt about it. And, as a customer, it’s best to get clarification before you go shopping…just in case.

A customer wrote the story below and told readers about how he got clever when he wanted to do some shopping at a hardware store.

Let’s take a look!

One Coupon, Per Customer, Per Day? Ok, see you tomorrow… “A certain discount tool-supply store, known for inexpensive tools, and arguable quality called Harbor Freight sends coupons regularly through mail, email, and discount flyers… Their coupon sheets are usually as follows: One 25% off any item (only good one day), one 20% off any item (good for 60 days), 3-4 different FREE item with purchase (usually choice of a flashlight, screwdriver, tarp, etc.), and several sale item coupons (say, $20 off this ladder, or get this workbench for $179.99, etc.).

Might as well go there…

I need several clamps for a woodworking project I’m starting on, but I’m not really in any rush to get it done. I figure, I’ll hop on down to HF and grab a few clamps, take a few 20% I have saved up, and one FREE item coupon. I give them a call and ask if I can use multiple coupons at a time, or just one per item, or what the rules are. In more or less words, the rule is that you can only use one of each type coupon, per customer, per day… so I could use ONE 20% item and ONE free item coupon, but only one of each, per day.

Okay!

So I change my plan. Instead of coming down there and buying 5 clamps, each at 20% off, plus ONE free item… I’m going to go buy one clamp, with one 20% off coupon, and get one free item… every day. For the next five days.

This sounds like a solid plan!

