A History Teacher Made A Millennial Museum For Her Students And It’s So Much Fun. – ‘I secretly collaborated with Gen X/millennial parents.’

Now, this is cool!

A history teacher named Malinda posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the Museum of the Millennial that she created for 6th graders…and you better believe that it’s a whole lot of fun!

The teacher showed her students how things used to work back in the good ol’ days and she started off with a rotary phone.

She said, “Thought they figured it out, but then they tried to press the middle button to make it go through. What a learning moment.”

The TikTokker then showed her students VHS tapes (remember those?) and some posters of teenage heartthrobs that youngsters used to hang on their walls.

Malinda wrote in her caption, “Not sure they were ready for ancient artifacts of the previous century, but when their parents SURPRISED them and showed up TO EXPLAIN IT ALL (like Clarissa). Well, it wasn’t just a throwback. It was living tangible history. And it was hands down one of the very best days in my classroom EVER.”

The kids also learned about AOL, floppy disks, landline phones, and all kinds of other gadgets from yesteryear.

Malinda continued and told viewers, “I secretly collaborated with Gen X/millennial parents to covertly send in ‘historical artifacts’ from their childhood.”

And boy, did they nail it!

We’re talking about a New Kids on the Block Lunch Box, a Game Boy, CDs, Beanie Babies, the works!

Students in Malinda’s classroom asked questions such as, “How did you make plans with your friends before texting?” and “What commercials or jingles do you still remember from when you were younger?”

The teacher said, “This was easily one of the best days I’ve had as a history teacher. Pure joy.”

How cool!

Here’s the video.

@hipsterhistorywithmrsn Welcome to Part 2 of the Museum of the Millennial: curated by parents, gasped at by 6th graders. 🎧📼📟 This pop-up classroom exhibit TRULY had it all: ✨ Rotary phones (thought they figured it out but then they tried to “press the middle button to make it go through.” What a learning moment.) ✨ VHS tapes (Be Kind, Please….do what?) ✨ Folded hearthrob posters (Gen Alpha, meet #JTT and DevonSawa) ✨ Beanie Babies (“My mom has purple princess one! Is it worth anything?!”) Not sure they were ready for ancient artifacts of the previous century, but when their parents SURPRISED them and showed up TO EXPLAIN IT ALL (like Clarissa), welllll, it wasn’t just a throwback…it was living tangible history. And it was hands down one of the very best days in my classroom EVER. If you love seeing classrooms bring history to life in creative and hilarious ways — follow for more reels like this! Let’s make history weird, fun, and unforgettable together. 🙌 👀 Want to bring this lesson to your own classroom? This is in my TpT store for free! The download even includes directions on creating the perfect AOL Screen Name and Away Message! #MillennialMuseum #PopCultureInTheClassroom #ReverseShowAndTell #AncientTech #MillennialParents #RetroRewind #MiddleSchoolMoments #HistoryIsCool #TeachersOfInstagram #Edutok #ClassroomReels #ThrowbackTeaching #90sKidsUnite #TeacherContentCreator #HistoryClassroom #HistoryTeacher ♬ original sound – hipsterhistorywithmrsn

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer made a Full House reference.

Another viewer shared a meme.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

What a cool idea!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.