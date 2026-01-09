A Homeowner Caught A Woman Parking In Front Of Their Driveway To Pick Up Her Granddaughter, But When He Told Her To Stop, She Did It Again Anyway

You’d think that if you told someone not to park in front of your driveway, they’d get the message and not do it again, right?

Well, I guess some people out there have THICK SKULLS and they can’t comprehend information very well…

Because this homeowner is dealing with a repeat offender!

Are they taking things too far?

Read on and see what you think.

No, you can’t park in front of my driveway. “I live directly in front of a school bus stop, so I’m used to school buses coming left and right. I’m on my way out the door for a job interview and I see a car blocking me in my driveway. No big deal, maybe she’s lost. I ask her if she’s lost.

Well, move it…

She tells me she’s waiting for the school bus to get her granddaughter. Okay cool. Still not sure why she’s in front of my driveway. Although she offers to move her car out of my way, she then suggests she can just park in front of my driveway once I leave.

Ummm, no.

I politely tell her to not do that. I don’t live alone; other people use the driveway. I shouldn’t have to explain why you don’t park in front of someone’s driveway. I gave her permission to park in front of my house to wait and she did, but this is the second time I’ve caught her in front of my driveway. When she thought no one was watching I saw her park in front of the driveway once I left. I’m almost certain she’ll be back again. If and when she comes back, how should I handle it?”

Some people don’t get the message no matter how many times you tell them…

