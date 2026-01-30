A Homeowner Was He Had To Fix A Damaged Gate Near His Property On A Private Street, So He Had It Removed And Now The Street Isn’t So Private Anymore

It’s funny how people like to pass the buck for repairs or improvements when the money isn’t coming out of their pockets.

The portal is everyone’s property but it’s our responsibility to fix it if it’s damaged? Sure, let’s remove it. “This happened to us a few months ago. We live on a private street and there’s a steel gate on each side. The street and the gate is the association / resident’s property. An association my father never joined, obviously.

The gate was damaged and since there’s a school nearby, the residents asked it to be fixed as it was “a liability for children” But if it was everyone’s property, since it was right next our house, it was “our responsibility to deal with it” Read : We have to pay for it because huuuh just do it.

So my father received the mail, agreed that the gate was a liability and had it removed by professionals. The others residents were furious, but it was their own word who declared the gate dangerous and my father’s responsibility, so there was nothing they could do about it. They can now enjoy their not-so-private street.”

