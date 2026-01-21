A Homeowner’s Nomad Brother Wants To Live In His Van On His Property, But He Told Him He Wouldn’t Allow It

Jeez, talk about a freeloader…

If you have a person in your family who fits that description, you know that they can be a big much to deal with.

The guy who wrote this story is dealing with his brother who has a pretty big request of him.

Is he wrong for turning him down?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for saying no to my brother’s request to winter on my property with his van? “I have a brother who lives as a nomad in his van full-time and travels all over the country. With winter coming up he wants to spend the winter here where I live.

This is a lot to ask…

He says he has some court fines to pay off and he’s running low on money in general so he wants to park here while he figures things out. His request included parking in my driveway and using my bathroom, washing machine and things as needed for the next 5 months. I said no, as there are several problems with this: In both my state and city (Miami) camping in residential areas and sleeping overnight is illegal. My wife is pregnant and due in April. My brother wants to stay until April. I don’t have room for him in the house unless he slept on the couch but I don’t want my wife to have stress or a stranger in the house during this time.

He sounds like a real winner!

My brother sleeps all day, drinks and smokes cannabis to excess and is a slob. He’s free to live how he wants and I don’t argue or try to stop him but that doesn’t mean I want it here. He is mad I said no. He won’t lay off and has gotten my parents into the asking. Apparently winter will be hard for him if he can’t winter her. My parents gave him my address even though I told them not to.

He’s done dealing with this guy.

Is it a terrible thing for me to deny his request as he’s family and this is his best option? Other facts: I’m 34, so is my wife, my brother is 33 and my parents are in their 50s. My brother has lived as a nomad the last 15 years. He gets money from odd jobs, other legal and illegal hustles and from my parents when they can afford it. Apparently they are tapped out now and want me to jump in to help.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

This sounds like the plot to a movie…but it’s this guy’s reality!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.