A Landlord Only Painted One Half Of A Stairway When A Tenant Moved Out Of A Building. – ‘I wish I was joking, but it’s been a week.’

Landlords have their own way of doing things…and this one seems to be picky about maintenance.

A woman named Lauren posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected paint that her landlord applied to the stairs in her building after another tenant moved out.

The video shows a set of stairs in an apartment building…and only one side of the steps has a fresh coat of white paint.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Your neighbor moves out and your landlord only paints her side of the stairs for the new tenants.”

In the text overlay, Lauren wrote, “I wish I was joking, but it’s been a week.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker has a theory…

And this viewer chimed in.

This landlord isn’t exactly going above and beyond…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁