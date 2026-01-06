Library Employee Got A Complaint From A Customer With A Loud Child, So They Told Her She Needed To Keep Her In The Children’s Area

Stupid me, I thought libraries were places where people were supposed to be quiet!

AITA for arguing with a customer about her child running around the library and screaming/laughing loudly? “I work at a library and a woman came in with her daughter. At first, when the two were in the designated children’s area, it was fine that the child was having fun and making noise, as it wasn’t bothering anyone.

However, when she brought her child into the main part of the library where it is generally quieter, the woman continued to play with her child in the same manner, making enough noise to disrupt other customers. I thought to myself that she should either quieten down or go back into the children’s area where they were free to make noise. But then I got busy doing something else and forgot about it. A couple of minutes later, an elderly man reading a newspaper spoke up to the woman. I had no idea what he said, but he ended up leaving in a bad mood. The woman then came up to the counter with her child and told me that the man told her to ‘get lost’ at the end of their argument.

Rather than apologize and end the issue (which I probably should have done), I explained that there is a designated children’s area, where there is plenty of space to run around and make noise. Then she said she doesn’t understand my viewpoint and that children should be encouraged to come into libraries and restricting them to one area won’t do that. She asked for my name and wanted to make a formal complaint. That’s when I apologized as I wasn’t going to risk losing my job over something so trivial. Was I wrong for speaking up?”

