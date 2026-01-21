A Mother Received The Sweetest Affirmations From Her Young Daughter, And Our Hearts Are So Full Right Now

Kids can be a real handful, but it’s moments like this one that make it all worth it for parents.

In this viral Instagram video, a mom’s daughter tells her something wholesome that she didn’t expect to hear.

The mom and daughter were sitting at a dinner table when the girl suddenly said, “Thank you for being a great mom.”

The mom was taken aback and asked, “You mean that?”

The little girl responded, “Yeah.”

The mom then said, “You’re welcome. I try my hardest.”

The girl responded, “I appreciate what you do for me.”

And then it was time for a big hug!

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another TikTok user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Kids say the darndest things sometimes…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.