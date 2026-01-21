January 21, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Mother Received The Sweetest Affirmations From Her Young Daughter, And Our Hearts Are So Full Right Now

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her daughter

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Kids can be a real handful, but it’s moments like this one that make it all worth it for parents.

In this viral Instagram video, a mom’s daughter tells her something wholesome that she didn’t expect to hear.

little girl at a dinner table

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

The mom and daughter were sitting at a dinner table when the girl suddenly said, “Thank you for being a great mom.”

The mom was taken aback and asked, “You mean that?”

The little girl responded, “Yeah.”

woman eating a meal

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

The mom then said, “You’re welcome. I try my hardest.”

The girl responded, “I appreciate what you do for me.”

And then it was time for a big hug!

woman hugging her daughter

Instagram/@goodnews_movement

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.15.20 PM A Mother Received The Sweetest Affirmations From Her Young Daughter, And Our Hearts Are So Full Right Now

Another TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.15.35 PM A Mother Received The Sweetest Affirmations From Her Young Daughter, And Our Hearts Are So Full Right Now

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 09 at 5.15.50 PM A Mother Received The Sweetest Affirmations From Her Young Daughter, And Our Hearts Are So Full Right Now

Kids say the darndest things sometimes…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter