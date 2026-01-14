New Homeowners Wanted To Store Their Boat On Their New Land, But The HOA Refused To Let Him. So They Read The Rules Line By Line, And Finally Got Their Way.

Living under an HOA often means learning the rules the hard way — and discovering who actually read them.

HOA Boat Issues After moving into our new home in a subdivision with a Homeowner Association, I received a call from my wife while at work.

She informed me that we had just been visited by a contingent of officers of our HOA, and that they were going to make us move our fence.

But this homeowner had taken the time to thoroughly familiarize himself with the rules.

When initially looking at the model home, I asked for and received a copy of the HOA Covenants and read them cover to cover. I was particularly interested in whether or not homeowners were permitted to have boats on their property.

Accommodations for his boat were a big reason why he chose this particular house.

I found that boats were permitted as long as they could not be seen from the street. I agreed to purchase the home if the builder would pour a concrete boat pad beside the garage, thinking that I could put up gates in front of the pad blocking the view from the street. The builder agreed, and we purchased the home.

But the HOA saw things very differently.

When I arrived home, I asked my wife what happened and was informed of the following. Three HOA officers visited and were informed that I was at work. They congratulated her on a beautiful home but mentioned that we would have to move the gates, as they were forward of the middle of the house and fences are not permitted in the front yard per the HOA Covenants. They then said, “Your husband is the fishing guide, isn’t he?” When she replied yes, he said that they all like to fish and he was sure something could be worked out. They left.

So this husband decided to speak to these men himself.

I called the number that was provided, and one of these gentlemen answered. I said that my wife had told me that they visited and explained what they had said. I told them that I would be happy to take them fishing. All we had to do was come up with an agreeable date, and of course, my fee was $400 per day. He replied, “I don’t think you understand.”

But this HOA didn’t understand just how much they were underestimating him.

I said that I understood perfectly. I then told him that they might be able to force me to move my gates, but if they did, here’s what would happen.

So he decided to make a threat the HOA couldn’t ignore.

I would head out to the farming area and find the rustiest, most beat-up piece of junk automobile I could find, park it in my driveway, and put a nine-foot satellite antenna on the roof of the car. There would be absolutely nothing they could do about it. “READ YOUR COVENANTS!” I then hung up. I never heard another word from them.

Sounds like this HOA finally met its match.

