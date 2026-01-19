January 19, 2026 at 2:49 am

‘West Texas be like.’ – A Parade Of Horses Stormed Across The Road In Front Of A School Pickup

by Matthew Gilligan

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

It’s nice to get a reminder that some people lives COMPLETELY different lives than most of us do.

And this viral video proves it!

The text overlay on the video reads, “School pickup in West Texas be like.”

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

The video shows a group of people crossing a street on horseback.

The group included adults and little kids.

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

The caption to the video points out the little girl wearing pink at the end of the video, and the person who filmed it was clearly amused.

This looks like a fun way to get around!

Instagram/@animalsdoingthings

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual was all about it.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

That’s something you don’t see every day!

