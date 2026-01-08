January 7, 2026 at 7:46 pm

A Patient Waits For An Appointment, But Other Clients In The Physical Therapy Office Aren’t Quite As Accommodating

by Chelsea Mize

No one likes to wait around for a doctor or therapy appointment. It’s a drag… there’s whole books and plays written about the purgatory of a waiting room.

But that doesn’t mean that you just get to skip the line and push somebody else out of the way. That’s what one patient tries to do in this story.

Let’s not wait around to find out more…

Move someone else’s appointment and give it to me!

So, I have a partially torn rotator cuff, and I’m doing physical therapy to strengthen it so I don’t have to have surgery later if it tears more.

Responsible self-care. Get well soon, OP. What’s the problem gonna be?

I checked in yesterday for my appointment and was waiting for my therapist when the guy at the front desk answered the phone.

During the one-sided conversation that I could hear, he said, “No, I can’t move other patients and put you in their appointment times.”

Um… why would someone even ask that? No one has more right to an appointment than anyone else.

Like, what?!

Same.

When he got off the phone, I asked him if the patient he was talking to actually asked him to move someone else’s appointment so she could take it?

Yes, that’s exactly what happened.

I like that he followed up on this and got the scoop. Why was this patient trying to steal someone else’s time?

She had canceled her own initial appointment with her therapist so she could go to lunch with friends, but they are so fully booked that the next available slot for her wasn’t until mid-December.

She wasn’t happy that she wasn’t able to push someone out of their pre-planned appointment.

Oh boy. That’s some entitlement with a capital E.

The entitlement of some people is just astounding.

Astounding, indeed. And ineffective, it would seem.

What do the comments think?

This person says, it ain’t gonna fly.

Another person says, all time is created equal.

Someone else says, get a room… but don’t take mine!

Another person says, um no!

This user says, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

Some patients need an appointment with patience.

