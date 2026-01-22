A Potential Homebuyer Told His Family About A Property He Wanted To Buy, But Then His Parents And His Brother-In-Law Bought It Out From Under Him

This story has it all, folks!

Family drama, backstabbing, intrigue… you name it!

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for being angry with family for swooping in to buy the property I was trying to buy? “Been living abroad for over 12 years, I go back home to visit multiple times a year. The last year or so when visiting, me and my girlfriend have been talking about moving back there. While it is not as good for our careers it its much better quality of life.

They decided to start looking.

Last month we’re back for a family thing and start looking for houses. One in particular near my folks house stood out and we were very excited about it. There are not a lot of houses of that standard available in that village. On the last night of our stay we had a big family dinner and talked about it and how nice it was. It’s worth saying that we don’t have jobs there yet but after we flew back out, we were talking to the estate agent about doing a long takeover for that reason. And that fit the owners well. But there were still a few things for us to iron out when moving countries before we could make an offer.

Uh oh…

That’s when I hear that my sister’s boyfriend who lives a bit away from my family (they all live in that village) went to look at it too. I’m a bit annoyed because he only planned a viewing after hearing how nice we thought it was. So I call up my dad and ask what is going on. I know that while my sister could never afford it, my parents bought the house she is currently living in and might be able to, and my sister’s BF does well but also has wealthy parents. So I ask my dad directly if they were going to move their investment into this house for my sister, and they say no, never. I also make it clear that I am working on making an offer and would not be happy if my sister and her BF makes one.

Bummer…

Two days later while I’ve been talking to banks etc, I get at text from my mum saying she’s sorry to tell me but my sister’s BF have made an offer. I text back that I am disappointed, but I hold back because I don’t really want to involve them as it’s between me+gf and my sister+bf. Made me angry though, as now I either have to let it go or enter a bidding war … which is ridiculous, so I end up dropping it. Two days later my 2nd sister texts me and and says she is sorry as well, and to her I don’t hold back I say between me and hear how angry I am that my 1st sister’s BF who knew I was actively working on purchasing it and just swooped in and did that. I know that I have some hurdles to jump and that I can’t prevent him from offering, but the fact that he knew the situation and hurried to get a bid in without even calling me and asking me or letting me know is just pretty bad form.

These folks sound pretty clueless…

My 1st sister then text me to say “oh we didn’t know you were really interested”.. I haven’t replied yet. To top it off… today my dad calls me and says “Oh we didn’t think the house is that great actually… and by the way, we bought part of the house with your sister’s BF so that your sister can be on the deed.” I explode on the phone, saying I think my sis’s BF is a jerk for swooping in and not letting me know, and that they suck for buying in as well after saying they wouldn’t. After much debate I hang up. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person was shocked.

This guy’s family members sound sketchy as hell!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.