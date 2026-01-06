Single Parent Couldn’t Get Babysitting Services For Her Daughter, So She Brought Her Along To A Friend’s Dinner. Now Her Friends Don’t Want The Kid Around Anymore.

Ouch…this is a tough one…

AITA for not having a babysitter for my toddler during a dinner at my house with old friends? “I have been part of a group of friends since high school (we are all mid 30s). I am the only one out of us that has a child. Traditionally, we have gotten together about once per month for dinner. Due to the current state of the world, we have postponed many of these dinners but recently began to meet again (getting take out and eating outdoors in our backyards). My daughter was born at the beginning of 2019, so I never really had to deal with figuring out babysitters for these dinners until recently. I’m a single mom, my daughter is immunocompromised and there’s a very small list of people who I trust to watch her.

I agreed to host a dinner for my friend group but warned them that my daughter would probably be there unless my mom was available. Everybody seemed fine with it. My mom wasn’t available that night to watch my daughter so she was there during the dinner. She is shy and clingy (doesn’t see many different people or go out in public for obvious reasons), but she wasn’t fussy and didn’t cry, just stayed attached to me the whole night.

Afterwards, a friend called me and said they had discussed it and decided that I wasn’t allowed to include my daughter anymore. I said that’s fine, but don’t expect me to come to every dinner then. This devolved into an argument where she said the group felt like I was prioritizing my identity as a mom over my individuality and that I need to prioritize finding sitters so that I could enjoy time with my friends. I told her I found their remarks to be condescending and hung up. My friend group is expecting me to apologize because they are all just “concerned.”

I kind of get where they are coming from because it’s true I don’t get any time away from her other than when I’m actually working, but I never expected to be pregnant and getting divorced, for the world to shut down, or to have a kid with severe medical issues. But I also don’t want to lose a group of friends who I’ve known for decades. Am I being an ******* for not apologizing and refusing to bend over backwards to find sitters for my child?”

