A Sister Got A Property Inheritance From Their Late Father, But Her Siblings Don’t Agree With Her About How To Split Up The Assets

It can be quite hard to get siblings to agree on just about anything. And things really get complicated when there’s money involved.

In this story, a woman with three siblings is having a hard time convincing them that she thinks their inheritance should be split a certain way.

Let’s see what’s going on here.

AITA for suggesting we split the inheritance evenly? “I (39F) am one of four sisters, and our father passed away without a will. He owned two properties: a house where my sister Noel (37F) lives with her family and a commercial property. We live in Japan. Noel and her husband moved in with our father 16 years ago due to financial issues. As his health declined, she became his primary caregiver, paying no rent or utilities. After his passing, we discovered he had left behind debt, though the mortgage was cleared upon his passing.

They had an arrangement worked out.

We initially agreed to split the commercial property equally among the four of us. Our accountant suggested Noel inherit the house and land to reduce inheritance taxes, given that she had lived there for over three years. Noel assured us that, though the house would be in her name for tax purposes, it would remain a family home, and we could still use it if needed. We also agreed that income from the commercial property would cover property taxes. I supported this plan but wanted to ensure decisions about the property stayed within the four sisters, avoiding complications with husbands and children. I emphasized that their children and husbands would still receive their fair share, but wouldn’t be involved in decision-making.

That didn’t go over very well.

My sisters disagreed, believing it would simplify things if they could leave their share to their children or husbands. Later, we found out we wouldn’t have to pay inheritance tax, so I suggested splitting the house four ways, using life insurance to cover taxes. Noel was upset and Sam (36F) sided with Noel, arguing she deserved the house for caring for Dad.

She worried about what happens next.

I’m concerned that if Noel remarries and passes away before her new husband, he might have rights to the house. Noel offered to write a contract stating the house would go to her children, but I argued that if we’re using commercial property income for taxes, it’s only fair all four sisters have a share. This disagreement has caused significant tension, with Noel accusing me of not understanding the situation and insisting we stick to the original plan.”

And here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another person had a lot to say.

This is turning into a really sticky situation for these siblings…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.