A Teacher Shares Videos Of The Strange Food Combinations She Likes To Make

by Matthew Gilligan

If you like weird food combinations, all we can say is LET YOUR FREAK FLAG FLY.

And the woman you’re about to meet might just be the freakiest of them all.

She’s a teacher named Courtney and she took to TikTok to show viewers the random and sometimes downright strange food combinations she likes to eat.

First off, Courtney showed viewers how much she enjoyed an iced coffee and egg nog latte.

In the caption, she wrote, “I might just be having this one on repeat.”

Next up was something that a lot of folks didn’t see coming…

An onion boil combined with Muenster cheese soup dumplings.

Wow…

Courtney also tried a hard boiled egg coated with cheese powder from a macaroni and cheese package…

And then she decided to up the ante by adding some potato salad to it.

How about a baked potato with cottage cheese and chili oil?

Sure, why not?!?!

Check out her thoughts on this unique dish.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer is all about it!

Another individual spoke up.

And this person has a question…

When it comes to food…whatever floats your boat!

