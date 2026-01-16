Parents Expect A Teenager To Always Babysit Her Sister, But She Wants To Move Out And Get Away From All Of Them

You can’t expect a teenager to give up their whole world to take care of a sibling.

AITA for saying I didn’t sign up for the job of always being a babysitter? “My dad met his wife when I was 10. She had two kids. Her daughter was 7 and her son was 5. Their dad walked out on them and they had not seen him since, and my mom passed away when I was 8. My dad and his wife sat me down when they were getting serious and told me her daughter would need me to look out for her because she’s special needs and has Down Syndrome.

They told me I would be her big sister now and it was important I be a good one because she would always have trouble. I told them I didn’t want to be a big sister and they said what I wanted wasn’t important, because it was happening, and she would need me more than he would. So ever since that little talk it has been on my shoulders to make sure she’s okay. Kids being mean? I need to help. She doesn’t have anyone to hang out with her? I need to do it. I don’t want to? I get a lecture.

I resent it, I do. I don’t resent her. I know it’s not her fault. But I never wanted to do any of this stuff. I never signed up to be a babysitter but especially now, that’s what I am. If they want to go anywhere I have to stay with my stepsister. And she’s very attached to me. Like she is clingy and needy with me and I know she loves me a lot. She’s more attached to me than she is to her brother, or her mom for that matter. She will choose me over her mom in a lot of things. I’m even told to hold her hand when we’re out if she doesn’t want to hold her mom’s hand. I dislike all of it.

I’m 17 now and the end of my time here is drawing closer and I plan to move out ASAP and not come back home for any weekends or any day visits. My dad’s wife is aware of this too. She has heard me make plans and she and my dad have started trying to convince me to stick around. Even worse, they have taken 3 of my weekends in the last two months and made me babysit her daughter for the entire weekends. They are trying to add pressure for me to not just dip from their lives because it would crush my stepsister. This past week I had enough and I lost it when it was just me and my dad and his wife at home.

They were making plans for next weekend and I told them I had never signed up for the job of always being a babysitter and that if they thought I would feel guilty for leaving it all behind then they were wrong because I can’t wait to leave and I won’t miss any of them when I’m gone. My dad started yelling at me and asking how could I be so cold and I was an ******* for acting like being part of the family and being part of my little sister’s life was a chore. Tension has been present ever since and I see that my stepsister is really bothered by it. She started crying when she got home that day and she’s cried a lot more since (more than is normal for her). I am being blamed. AITA?”

