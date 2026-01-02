A Teenager’s Sister Expects Her To Babysit Her Two Kids All The Time, But She’d Rather Focus On Herself Instead

If you’re 18-years-old, you should be living it up having a good time, right?

AITA for telling my sister to find a babysitter? “I (18). My sister (28). I know this seems like it isn’t a bad thing but let me get into the details… my sister has 2 kids and she’s a working mom/wife meaning she spends her days working day and night. Given that, she puts me to sit in front of her kids, take them places, get her groceries, etc.

This has gotten out of hand.

I don’t mind helping my sister out here and there but what turned into one time turned into every day. I went to school from 6 am-3 pm, waking up at 5 am and she’d wait for the minute I left school to tell me to come over. I wouldn’t have the time to eat or relax, she only thought about herself and her time. I didn’t have the time to find a job since I have an issue on putting myself first. She’d pay me about $100 a week which is not enough whatsoever. I usually get money handed to me by my parents but not a big amount and I’m a big shopper.

This is a lot to put on an 18-year-old.

Now that I found a job and I want to focus more on myself and get a good income I’m putting myself first. She tried convincing me to not work so I can focus on school using the $100 as the excuse. Obviously that’s not what she wanted she wanted me to give her my time and effort. I yelled at her to find a babysitter and that i want more than 100 dollars. She called me ungrateful and rude, complained that I don’t help her with her children. Mind you, I see her kids more than her. AITA?”

That’s a lot of pressure to put on a teenager!

