A Widow Inherited Money From Her Late Husband, But She Refuses To Share It With The Daughter He Had With Another Woman

Every family has its complicated dynamics…there’s just no getting around it!

And the woman who wrote this story is really going through it.

She’s conflicted about sharing an inheritance she received from her late husband because the people who are asking for a cut are struggling in life.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not giving my stepdaughter an inheritance? “My (32F) husband passed away earlier this year. Our children (6F, 3M) and I inherited his entire estate, which in total is worth almost a million dollars. When he was in high school, my husband had a child (16F) with his girlfriend at that time. He broke up with his girlfriend once he found out she was pregnant, saying he wasn’t ready to be a father yet. He visited her maybe once every few years when he was alive.

These people have it rough…

My stepdaughter and her mother are very poor. They have struggled financially ever since my husband’s passing as they no longer receive child support. They’re struggling to pay rent and risk getting evicted. My stepdaughter reached out to me begging for her share of the inheritance.

She’s only honoring her late husband’s wishes.

I feel bad for her, but my husband clearly stated in his will that he wanted to leave his estate to me and my children only. I barely even know my stepdaughter, and I don’t think it’s my responsibility to take care of her. She’s furious with me, calling me a heartless gold digger and saying that giving her money was the least I could do to make up for years of neglect. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This widow is in the middle of a real pickle…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.