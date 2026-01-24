A Woman Tried To Keep A Filthy Shared Kitchen Usable By Loading The Dishwasher, But Her Roommate Accused Her Of Washing His Cups The “Wrong” Way

This woman lives with two roommates who treat cleanliness like an optional hobby. Between food on the floor, rotting dishes, and counters permanently covered in junk, the kitchen has become nearly unusable.

To cope, she loads the dishwasher whenever possible just to reclaim some space. But instead of gratitude, she’s now being criticized for not hand-washing certain cups “properly.”

AITA for washing my roommates cups wrong I 29F live with two roommates 28m and 26f. We constantly have struggled coming to a consensus about chores. Both the roommates are extremely messy. Im talking food on the floor, use napkins everywhere, constant stuff on the floor messy. They generally dont pick up after themselves so all counters and tables quickly fill up with junk. The kitchen is the worst as theres always burnt pans with cleaning chemicals, trash, and even rotting food sitting out in the open. Its so gross ive basically stopped cooking except when I have just cleaned.

When I clean, I try to fill the dishwasher as much as possible. I also clear things, just not mold because I wont touch that. My roommates maintain that the dishes need a pre-wash. However they never do it in a timely manner, and the dishes just pile up. My roommate got upset because some of the dishes I put in the dishwasher are delicate to are supposed to be cleaned a certain way.

He’s brought it up before, but honestly I can’t bring myself to follow it. I hate that the kitchen is disgusting and theres no space so I just want to clear room. I feel like these problems could be solved easily. If they cleaned their dishes immediately, they could clean them however they want. Plus, there are so many dishes I cant easily keep track of what is dishwasher safe or not. Im just trying to get them clean.

And honestly, plenty of my dishes have been chipped or even destroyed. None of the items are treated well at all. I keep my special items in my room or handle them immediately. I hear he is frustrated by my not washing them correctly. I just think if he wants them handled a certain way they should not be left on the table or counter so long. It feels like a special request when I’m the only one apparently concerned with keeping the house hospitable. So let me have it, AITA?

With no one else cleaning in a timely manner and her own items already chipped or ruined, special handling requests feel unreasonable at best.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether she’s actually in the wrong…or whether expecting cleanliness without participation is the real problem.

If you want museum-level care for your cups, maybe don’t leave them marinating next to mold.

