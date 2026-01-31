A Young Boy Was Constantly Yelled At By A Neighbor For Being Near Her Property, So He Flooded Her Basement On Purpose When She Went On Vacation

We all had those neighbors growing up who didn’t want us anywhere near their property. It was usually an older man or woman who’d lived there for decades and liked to yell at neighborhood kids for no good reason.

In other words, the “Get off my lawn” meme is based in reality!

A young boy got sick and tired of being mistreated by his aggressive neighbor, so he decided to leave her a nice surprise when she went out of town.

Let’s take a look!

Grandfather floods neighbor’s house. “When my Grandfather was a kid (around 8 or 9) he lived in a house close to a woman, lets call her Susan, who would hit random kids if they did something stupid like step on her lawn.

This lady sounds a bit off…

She also had a particular hatred towards my grandfather who was always out and about having fun. She thought he lacked a sense of authority even though the only interaction she had with him was seeing him walk past her house. One day she grabbed my grandfather and dragged him to his house and tried to get him in trouble for picking up an apple he found on the sidewalk in front of her house, not even her property. Apparently she also tried to get the law involved at one point over this. My grandpa’s Mom didn’t care and just shut the door on the lady’s face. A few weeks after that, the woman went on a trip and was going to be away for a few weeks.

It was payback time.

My grandfather decided to run her hose into her basement window and leave the water running. Apparently there were 8+ feet of water in her basement by the time she got back ruining almost all of her stuff. Not mention the $4,000+ in foundation damages it did to the house. So yeah, my grandpa tells that story a lot and I always thinks it is funny when he does. The end.”

And here’s what a person had to say on Reddit.

They were impressed!

This is some seriously sinister revenge!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.