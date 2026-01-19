Adopted Woman Contacted Her Biological Sister To Learn About Her Biological Parents, But She Was Ignored And Blocked Immediately

Not knowing your biological parents can eat away at a person.

This woman waited until her adoptive parents had passed to track down her biological parents. But when she reached out to a biological sister on social media, she was ignored and blocked.

Read the full story below.

I’m adopted. AITAH for contacting my biological sister? I am approximately 55 and was adopted at birth. I’ve spent my entire life wondering why I was given up for adoption and wondering if I favored my mother or my father. My adoptive parents were absolutely wonderful. I love them with all my heart and didn’t start this journey until after they had passed away out of respect. Through much research over the past several years, I tracked down a man that I am DNA linked to, and I believe it’s my father. A few weeks ago, I was doing even more research and found that I was biologically linked to a woman that I believe is my biological mother. I then learned that my biological mother and father are married. I also discovered that these two individuals have two daughters which means I have full blood siblings.

This woman was blocked by her biological sister twice.

I was shocked and stunned to learn this information. I reached out to one of the sisters on a social media platform and I was immediately blocked. I then waited a few weeks and reached out to the same individual but with more information on a different social media platform. She responded to my message and then immediately deleted her message. I answered her question because I had seen the message briefly, but I have heard nothing in return. I am now asking myself if I am the jerk for reaching out to her in the first place. I am perplexed that she wouldn’t want to know that she has a sibling, so I wonder if she knows about my existence and just doesn’t want to deal with me. Or is she just shocked and in denial and doesn’t know how to respond? Am I the jerk homewrecker?

